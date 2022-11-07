listen hear! Song of the Day: Big Joanie celebrates queer romance in new video "In My Arms"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We first became aware of the Black feminist punk trio Big Joanie in 2020 when they released an amazing cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.” The British band just released their sophomore album, Back Home, available now on Kill Rock Stars. One of the standout cuts is the driving post-punk tune, “In My Arms.” The song is a joyful celebration of queer love and community.

“At this point I was getting tired of living in London and dreaming about another life,” frontwoman/singer/guitarist Stephanie Phillips said about the song. “It’s about knowing you should go another way in life but you end up dreaming about the road you’ve already traveled down even though you know it won’t take you where you need to go.

Phillips added about the album title, “We were really ruminating on the idea of a home and what it means. It’s about the different ideas of home, whether that’s here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn’t really exist; it’s neither here nor there.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day below:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.