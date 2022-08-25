© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Greg Puciato: "The thing that makes art valuable is leaving some of your skin in it."

By Kyle Meredith
Published August 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT
greg_puciato_by_jesse_draxler
Jesse Draxler
/

The former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman on movie-like albums, abstract lyrics, & touring with Jerry Cantrell

Greg Puciato dials into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Mirrorcell, is 2nd solo album. The former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman discusses his surprise regarding having a solo career, his use of voices, and approaching a record like a movie. Puciato also talks about the focus he’s put on his guitar playing, relating to Sigur Ros-style of abstract lyrics, playing with Jerry Cantrell, and have his younger self appreciate his accomplishments.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
