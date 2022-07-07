© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Howard Jones: "Isn't it amazing to be able to contemplate the universe?"

By Kyle Meredith
Published July 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT
Howard Jones
The synth-pop icon on dialogue, optimism, and touring with Midge Ure

Howard Jones calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about Dialogue, the third album in a planned quadrilogy. The synth legend discusses the importance that the album title carries in our current environment and the polarization of our society, wanting to write the most optimistic and hopeful song he’s ever written, and his naturally hopeful view of the future. Jones also previews his upcoming tour with Midge Ure and looks back at their friendship, as well as the 30th anniversary of In the Running, which saw him enter the 90s while moving away from his trademark electronic sound.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
