Emily Saliers | The First Cut

By Tyler Franklin
Published February 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
FC w Emily Saliers tmbnl 2

Did you know?

– During quarantine, Emily has started working on two different musicals.
- Emily has been a longtime Lizzo fan, and Lizzo was one of the last concerts Emily got to see before the pandemic.
- Emily still has the first guitar she ever got, and we get to see it in this video!

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you’ve got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!

