Adia Victoria | The First Cut

Did you know?

- Adia's first concert was The Strokes, where singer Julian Casablancas licked her face while crowdsurfing.

- Adia is a huge Fiona Apple fan, and "fangirled out" when she had the opportunity to tour with her bassist Sebastian Steinberg.

- Adia's first musical obsession was Kurt Cobain, who died when she was only seven-years-old.

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!