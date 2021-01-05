© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

Devon Gilfillian | The First Cut

By Tyler Franklin
Published January 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Which of the following was a band Devon Gilfillian was in?

A. Black Sheep
B. Black Cat Crossing
C. Yet To Be Seen
D. All of the Above

You'd better believe it's all of the above, and that just goes to show how much you have to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!

