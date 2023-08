Violinists Adam Chin and Calvin Kuo pair up to perform a new piece written by one of their peers, 13-year-old Jeremiah Klarman's Duet No.1 in C Major for Two Violins, 3rd mvt.

"I love to play new pieces written by students," says Calvin.

"It's a great experience working with Jeremiah," adds Adam.

