Christina Skleros grew up singing several styles of music. For the last two years, she has been focusing primarily on classical voice at the Manhattan School of Music.

In addition to singing, Christina plays four other instruments: flute, violin, piano and guitar.

She performs John Corigliano's Forever Young from 'Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan.'

