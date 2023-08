Violinist Heather Engebretson, 15, and cellist Rachel Gawell, 17, perform Brahms' Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, 1st. mvt., with host Christopher O'Riley. Engebretson and Gawell each individually learned their parts of Brahms Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, then met with Christopher O'Riley two days before the show to rehearse the piece for the very first time.

