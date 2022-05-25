© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Matching Gifts

Double your donation by requesting a matching gift from your employer! Louisville Public Media is a non-profit organization and is eligible for most matching gift programs.

Matching Gift and Volunteer Grant information provided by Powered by Double the Donation


Some employers will match gifts from spouses and/or retirees.

Many employers provide online forms to request a matching gift. We may be listed as "Louisville Public Media" or "Kentucky Public Radio, Inc." or by our tax ID, 61-1259787.

Some employers may require you to fill out a paper form. If so, please mail the completed form to:
Louisville Public Media
619 S. 4th St.
Louisville, KY 40202

If you have any questions about matching gifts, please contact our Membership Department at 502-814-6565 or membership@lpm.org