Some employers will match gifts from spouses and/or retirees.

Many employers provide online forms to request a matching gift. We may be listed as "Louisville Public Media" or "Kentucky Public Radio, Inc." or by our tax ID, 61-1259787.

Some employers may require you to fill out a paper form. If so, please mail the completed form to:

Louisville Public Media

619 S. 4th St.

Louisville, KY 40202

If you have any questions about matching gifts, please contact our Membership Department at 502-814-6565 or membership@lpm.org