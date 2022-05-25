LPM Member Toolkit

You love public media; you're a member and you want to do more to support the programs you love.

We can help with that!

Every way that you promote Louisville Public Media is helpful and appreciated. Below are a few suggestions to help you get started:

Conversation starters | Newsletters | Social Media | Facebook Fundraisers

What other ways do you share your love for all things LPM? Let us know so that we can say thanks and share your ideas with others.

Thank you for being our best advocate!

Conversation starters

While many folks come across us in their daily listening/web searching, they may not know all the ways we serve our community with news, music, events, and more. Your personal recommendation and praise go a long way to helping us get people on board, inspiring them to engage with us and join you as a fellow member.

The Community Impact Report is a good primer for talking about our work in the community.

At the end of every fiscal year (June 30), we create this report to highlight the successes of the previous year. We share data points and our most impactful stories and projects, the awards we've won and where our funding comes from (hint: the majority comes from members like you!). When someone asks you why you’re passionate about Louisville Public Media, send them this link!

Another great way to build conversation is to forward our newsletters to a friend and highlight a story they may be interested in.

Subscribe to a newsletter

Louisville Public Media produces a host of newsletters that keep you engaged and informed. We continue to grow those products, and our newsletters provide something for everyone.

As a member, you automatically receive a station newsletter every other week. Forward those emails to friends using the link at the bottom of the email and encourage them to sign up.

We also encourage you to sign up for additional emails that you might find interesting. You can use this link to update your preferences:louisvillepublicmedia.org/newsletters. This link can also be shared with friends to encourage them to sign up.

Current LPM Newsletter Offerings

89.3 WFPL Daily News: The biggest news stories in Louisville and Southern Indiana delivered every weekday to your inbox

Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting: New investigations and updates related to past stories sent every Friday.

89.3 WFPL News Louisville: Special radio programs, features at wfpl.org, upcoming events related to the station and member perks sent every other Wednesday.

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville: Special radio programs, upcoming events related to the station and member perks sent every other Wednesday.

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville: Special radio programs, upcoming events related to the station and member perks sent every other Wednesday.

Arts, Culture, Et Cetera: The latest arts and cultural news and events from WFPL reporter Stephanie Wolf delivered every other Thursday.

The Podcast Hatchery: A podcasting advice column from Laura Ellis, LPM’s Director of Podcasts and Special Projects sent monthly.

Follow us on social media

We post some of our top news stories as well as interviews, behind-the-scenes photos and live performance videos on our social accounts. During our membership drive, we share special daily incentives, giveaways, and more. If you don’t already follow us or subscribe to our updates, give it a go!

If you already follow us, THANKS! Now, like and share our posts and stories with your friends, and followers so that they get more visibility. Every engagement (likes, shares, comments) helps us stay top-of-feed and reach more people. More people seeing our posts means more reach and more opportunities to inform and engage!

You can find all of our social accounts here: louisvillepublicmedia.org/connect/

Create a Facebook fundraiser

Facebook fundraisers are a great way to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or any special occasion while supporting LPM at the same time. The Louisville Public Media Facebook page is the only social profile set up for fundraisers.





Navigate to the Louisville Public Media facebook page and click on "Fundraisers" in the row just below our cover photo.

Click the blue "Raise money" link in the top right corner. This will take you to a page to customize your fundraiser.

In the left column, you can update your fundraiser details including the amount you’d like to raise ($200 is the default) and when you want your fundraiser to end. In our experience, a 15-30 day fundraiser produces the best results.

You can customize the title of your fundraiser (i.e., Jane's Birthday fundraiser for LPM or John and Jill's 25th Anniversary Fundraiser for WUOL & LPM!) as well as your reasons to why you are raising money. We provide some standard copy, but here are some ways you can personalize it if you choose:

Make it personal. Answer the question, "What do I love about Louisville Public Media media?" or "What does local and independent media mean to me?"

Mention your favorite shows or stories from the past year.

If you attended an event, like WFPK Waterfront Wednesday or a WUOL New Lens concert, share your experience.

Always finish your thought with a simple call to action, such as "Become a member like me” or “Support local, independent media. Join at LouisvillePublicMedia.org/support."