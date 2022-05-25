Louisville Music Submissions

Our music community is the life force here at WFPK, and local and regional musicians help that community thrive. We love to hear what artists from Louisville, KY and surrounding areas are working on, and are excited to help spread the word. New music video you want to share? We’d love to see it! Brand new single or album coming out? Let us know!

WFPK’s 502unes curators Laura Shine and Otis Junior are eager to hear from you. Send a short bio with your downloadable MP3, streaming link, or YouTube video to:

submissions@lpm.org

To be considered for airplay, your digital release or CD must be accessible to WFPK listeners via the web or local retail outlet.

Due to the large volume of submissions we receive there is no guarantee of airplay or receipt of material that is unsolicited. When we do receive your recording we will give it a fair critique and judge it with the same standards we use for all recordings that are considered for airplay.

Send your CD (no cassettes or demos please) to:

WFPK

c/o Laura Shine

619 S. 4th Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Once a CD is submitted it becomes station property and will not be returned to sender.

Thank you!