© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Oaks Day 2024: Sights from the racetrack

Published May 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
Gregorio Banuelos a.k.a "Mexican Elvis"
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
Gregorio Baneulos refers to himself as "Mexican Elvis" for his outfit for Oaks.

Crowds are filing into Churchill Downs for the 150th Oaks Day. LPM News reporters and editors are on site to bring you the latest from the track.

It’s an overcast, wet Friday as thousands of people fill Churchill Downs. A slight drizzle, thick humidity and rain ponchos aren’t stopping visitors from wearing their best shades of pink.

One of the visitors embracing the bright, spring-colored theme of Oaks Day was Allison, a Lexington native. She says Oaks is her favorite day of Derby week to attend with her friends.

A group of fans at the 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Giselle Rhoden
/
LPM
Allison (middle) is originally from Lexington and said she's excited to place her bets and have good drinks with friends.

“I think girls [and I] like to come to Oaks because of all the pink and all the good fashion,” she said. “I feel like the vibe is better for Oaks and it's more fun with the pink.”

Some eventgoers, like Gregorio Banuelos, are straying away from the pinks. Banuelos came to the track as a self-proclaimed “Mexican Elvis,” wearing all white with gold accents.

Rain ponchos covering a woman's head at the 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
Several visitors to the 2024 Kentucky Oaks covered their hats and outfits with rain ponchos as the rainy weather covers Louisville.

For some, today is their first time at Oaks.

Eric Foster has been a jockey for 13 years. He’ll be competing with Everland in the Oaks race starting at 5:51 p.m. The three-year-old filly had 39-1 odds Friday afternoon ahead of the race.

Foster brought his wife Sarah and their son Lucas from southern California to watch.

Jockey Eric Foster, his wife Sarah and their son Lucas.
Giselle Rhoden
/
LPM
It's the Fosters' first time at Oaks. Sarah said "I didn't realize [Oaks] was so big like you see everything and it's basically another Kentucky Derby."

“I love what I do and I love these horses,” Foster said. “It feels amazing.”