Oaks Day 2024: Sights from the racetrack

It’s an overcast, wet Friday as thousands of people fill Churchill Downs. A slight drizzle, thick humidity and rain ponchos aren’t stopping visitors from wearing their best shades of pink.

One of the visitors embracing the bright, spring-colored theme of Oaks Day was Allison, a Lexington native. She says Oaks is her favorite day of Derby week to attend with her friends.

Giselle Rhoden / LPM Allison (middle) is originally from Lexington and said she's excited to place her bets and have good drinks with friends.

“I think girls [and I] like to come to Oaks because of all the pink and all the good fashion,” she said. “I feel like the vibe is better for Oaks and it's more fun with the pink.”

Some eventgoers, like Gregorio Banuelos, are straying away from the pinks. Banuelos came to the track as a self-proclaimed “Mexican Elvis,” wearing all white with gold accents.

Justin Hicks / LPM Several visitors to the 2024 Kentucky Oaks covered their hats and outfits with rain ponchos as the rainy weather covers Louisville.

For some, today is their first time at Oaks.

Eric Foster has been a jockey for 13 years. He’ll be competing with Everland in the Oaks race starting at 5:51 p.m. The three-year-old filly had 39-1 odds Friday afternoon ahead of the race.

Foster brought his wife Sarah and their son Lucas from southern California to watch.

Giselle Rhoden / LPM It's the Fosters' first time at Oaks. Sarah said "I didn't realize [Oaks] was so big like you see everything and it's basically another Kentucky Derby."

“I love what I do and I love these horses,” Foster said. “It feels amazing.”