© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Kentucky Public Radio 2024 Primary Election Day live blog

Published May 20, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
What you need to know before you go to the polls.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM

It's Election Day and voters are headed to the polls to decide on a number of races including local, state, and Congressional elections. Find out more information about candidates in your district using our 2024 KPR Voter Guide.

Every vote counts

Polls are open

Link Copied

By Ryan Van Velzer

Posted May 20, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT

Today is Election Day.

In Kentucky’s Primary Elections, voters can only cast a ballot for candidates of their same political party and non-partisan candidates.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and voters will need to bring some kind of identification.

Under state law, poll workers can accept government-issued and college IDs that include a photo.

Last year, voter turnout was less than 15%, but there is some encouraging news. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says More Kentuckians took advantage of early voting this year.

Find where to vote and answers to other frequently asked questions on the state board of elections website.

Find out more about candidates in your district using the KPR Voter Guide.