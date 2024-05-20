Kentucky Public Radio 2024 Primary Election Day live blog

Today is Election Day.

In Kentucky’s Primary Elections, voters can only cast a ballot for candidates of their same political party and non-partisan candidates.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and voters will need to bring some kind of identification.

Under state law, poll workers can accept government-issued and college IDs that include a photo.

Last year, voter turnout was less than 15%, but there is some encouraging news. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says More Kentuckians took advantage of early voting this year.

75,204 Kentuckians took advantage of no-excuse early voting in this primary election, up from 72,754 in May 2023. Like last year, most early voters were Republicans, but there's nothing political about choosing the voting method most convenient for you. — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) May 20, 2024

Find where to vote and answers to other frequently asked questions on the state board of elections website.

Find out more about candidates in your district using the KPR Voter Guide.