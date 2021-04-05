Youth Reporting

-
-
Kentucky has made some progress. But advocates say lawmakers could do more to help young people – and that they’ve sometimes made matters.
-
Most Ky. children who die or nearly die from abuse or neglect are under 3. They’re disproportionately Black. And more than 70% were part of a family that had been assessed or investigated by the state.
-
More than 20% of Kentucky children are growing up in poverty, but Black and Latinx children are worse off in the state's most urban counties.
-
More Louisville youths died by suicide this year than any year since 2014. And people of color are over-represented among these deaths.
-
So far this month, the state has recorded over 26,000 cases in kids 18 and under and an average of 59 children hospitalized each day, making it the most dangerous month for children since the pandemic began.
-
Absentee guardian ad litems are a chronic issue, according to interviews with parents, policymakers, and guardians ad litem themselves.
-
For many people raising abused or neglected children they're related to, whether the state offers them financial help depends entirely on what year they happened to take the children in.