Protesting the president: A look at local opposition to Trump agenda

It was raining on April 5th in downtown Louisville, but the nearly 2,000 people singing protest songs in front of Metro Hall didn’t seem to mind. They’d gathered to add their voices to a nationwide day of action, unified under one rallying cry: “Hands Off!”

This was one of an estimated 1,300-plus rallies that day, where people called for Trump and his team to keep their “hands off” funding for federal programs as well as folks’ civil rights.

Rhonda Snyder of New Albany went to Louisville's protest with friends, who collectively said they felt empowered by going to this event.

“I think it’s really important to show up, speak up, stand up, make your point known and represent,” Snyder said.

Since Trump regained power, people across the U.S. have gathered for demonstrations – some large and broadly focused, others small and targeted. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has been there for several, talking with people about why they’re upset and what they want.

The “Hands Off” protest focused explicitly on Trump’s administration. But a few days before that, about 50 people gathered by the Big Four Bridge on Louisville’s waterfront for an event with a different emphasis: To show support for transgender Kentuckians.

Held on the annual, international Trans Day of Visibility, the rally’s organizers placed fake tombstones in the grass to represent a funeral for bigotry and oppression. People talked about sticking up for each other as Trump and other Republican politicians enact policies that restrict trans individuals’ access to health care and their ability to participate in public life.

“I’m trans and I feel frozen in fear every day, and I want to stop. The way to fight fear is through action and seeing that we’re not alone in this,” said local teacher Etana Garfinkle.

Some protests are narrowly targeted, like the weekly demonstration that Joel Hunt organizes in far east Louisville at a Tesla facility off Blankenbaker Parkway.

Tesla is run by billionaire Elon Musk. He’s helping Trump slash federal funding and lay off thousands of government workers .

The so-called “Tesla Takedown” protests are popping up across the country — a collective effort to hurt Musk’s wealth and influence. In Louisville, they happen every Saturday at 11 a.m.

“(We’re) just trying to let people know that this is a safe, fun and effective way for our community to show how we feel about what’s going on in Washington, D.C,” he told the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

Hunt said some weeks about 40 people show up.

Last weekend was quieter, with maybe a dozen people posted up either on the sidewalk in front of the Tesla facility or alongside the busy parkway. They held signs that say things like “Elon is a Nazi,” “Sell Your Tesla,” and “Say no to DOGEbags!”

The protests have happened six weeks in a row. Laura Rich has been to three. She’s a stay-at-home mom from Southern Indiana.

“My parents are like, ‘Oh, what good is it going to do? You know, it’s not going to do anything.’ I was like, well, it’s showing that we’re not going to take it,” she said. “We need to protest. If everybody sits home, nothing ever happens.”

During their demonstrations, sometimes people honk in support – or yell out something to protest the protesters.

On this day, a man actually walked up to the group. Wearing a shirt that read “Alex Jones was right,” he started arguing about whether Musk is a Nazi or did a Hitler salute on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Then, they argued about Musk’s role in the federal government.

“He’s cleaning up the waste,” the man said.

“He is not,” Rich shot back.

Then, for a moment, they found common ground over their shared view that Israel’s attacks on Palestine are wrong.

“I think that’s one thing I can agree with y’all on,” the man said.

But it didn’t last a minute.

“You’re f*****g crybabies bro,” the man said. “You’re not going to change anything.”

Hunt shrugged off the confrontation and made it clear a little trolling doesn’t affect their intention to keep demonstrating.