In Louisville, heat is a legal right. Here's what renters should know.

This week’s winter storm, with a big temperature drop predicted soon, is a reminder of the life-saving importance of maintaining adequate heating in homes.

Climate change is generally making winters warmer. For example, the nonprofit Climate Central reported Louisville’s average temperature in December was about 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal. However, research indicates extreme winter storms, like the current Winter Storm Blair, will keep happening, and climate change may even make them more intense.

Louisville has opted into a state law, called the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, that says landlords must provide “reasonable heat” from Oct. 1 to May 1. Failure to meet this requirement can lead to fines or legal action.

KyCIR wants to talk to anyone who is having trouble getting their landlord to provide adequate heating this winter. You can reach us by sending an email to investigate@lpm.org or calling 502-814-6535.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting previously found Louisville Metro Government works to get landlords to fix problems like broken heaters but rarely penalized them for breaking the law.

An expert previously told KyCIR local renters’ best course of action if their home lacks heat and their landlord won’t address the situation is to report it to the city. To do that, they can call 311 or visit the Metro311 web page.

People also can contact Louisville Metro’s Code Enforcement Board online or at 502-574-8164.

The latest available Metro311 data show people filed about 30 complaints about having no heat from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 of last year, KyCIR found.

Legal Aid Society, which offers free assistance to people in Jefferson County with incomes at or below 125% to 200% of the federal poverty line, published a Tenant’s Rights Manual as an educational resource for Louisville residents.

The manual includes advice on what renters should do if an essential service like heating gets shut off or isn’t repaired when broken.