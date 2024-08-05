JCPS families: Tell us what you think about going back-to-school

It’s that time of year again.

Students at Jefferson County Public Schools head back to class on Thursday.

The school year comes with some big changes across the district — class start times, bus schedules — that were prompted by a slew of issues that plagued the state’s largest school system last year.

Last year, the problems started early. New bus routes were a catastrophe that left frantic parents searching for their children.

Bus drivers organized mass sick-outs.

And the U.S. Department of Justice started investigating how lost instructional time due to bus delays is impacting students.

By the end of the school year, the Jefferson County Board of Education cut nearly all bus transportation to magnet schools — a controversial vote that will have a disparate impact on low-income students and students of color.

There’s also a legislative task force discussing a potential dismantling of the district.

There’s a lot going on.

So, we want to know: How are you preparing for the first day of school?



Here’s how

Record a voice memo and send it to news@lpm.org. Please limit your recording to one minute.

Tell us your name, how old you are and the neighborhood you live in. Tell us how about your relationship with JCPS — are you a student, a parent, a graduate or a teacher? We want to understand your perspective.

We want to know how you’re feeling about the new school year. Are you worried about problems? Confident in the changes? Tell us why. How are you feeling? We want to know why.

We might use your response on the radio, on our website or on social media. We may reach out to you if we have any other questions.