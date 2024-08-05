© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

JCPS families: Tell us what you think about going back-to-school

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
A school bus
Thomas Park on Unsplash
JCPS has recently partnered with TARC to hire more bus drivers this school year.

JCPS students head back-to-school this week. We want to know: How are you preparing?

It’s that time of year again.

Students at Jefferson County Public Schools head back to class on Thursday.

The school year comes with some big changes across the district — class start times, bus schedules — that were prompted by a slew of issues that plagued the state’s largest school system last year.

Last year, the problems started early. New bus routes were a catastrophe that left frantic parents searching for their children.

Bus drivers organized mass sick-outs.

And the U.S. Department of Justice started investigating how lost instructional time due to bus delays is impacting students.

By the end of the school year, the Jefferson County Board of Education cut nearly all bus transportation to magnet schools — a controversial vote that will have a disparate impact on low-income students and students of color.

There’s also a legislative task force discussing a potential dismantling of the district.

There’s a lot going on.

So, we want to know: How are you preparing for the first day of school?

Here’s how

Record a voice memo and send it to news@lpm.org. Please limit your recording to one minute.

Tell us your name, how old you are and the neighborhood you live in. Tell us how about your relationship with JCPS — are you a student, a parent, a graduate or a teacher? We want to understand your perspective.

We want to know how you’re feeling about the new school year. Are you worried about problems? Confident in the changes? Tell us why. How are you feeling? We want to know why.

We might use your response on the radio, on our website or on social media. We may reach out to you if we have any other questions.
Tags
LPM Investigations JCPSJCPS Bus IssuesYouth Reportingeducation
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.