Tell us what you think about a potential JCPS break-up

The first day of school was “the last straw” for a dozen Kentucky Republican lawmakers.

A busing fiasco that left kids stranded and parents panicked on the first day of school last year led to a week of canceled classes and a year of public concern about the district’s inability to transport students to schools.

To the lawmakers, it was an “epic failure” that proved the district of around 95,000 students and 150 schools is “too big to properly manage,” they said in an August letter to residents in Jefferson County.

“Yesterday’s debacle must be the catalyst for change,” they said.

The lawmakers pledged in the letter to form a commission to “evaluate splitting up JCPS.” And they did just that, forming the Efficient and Effective District Governance Task Force during this year’s General Assembly. The group’s aim is to examine the potential impacts of restructuring JCPS.

JCPS was formed in 1975, when a federal judge ordered the largely white county school system to merge with the more diverse city school system.

The task force met for the first time this week.

This is not the first time lawmakers have proposed breaking up JCPS. The district has long drawn the ire of Republicans in Frankfort who have criticized low test scores, superintendent pay and school security.

But the creation of the task force worries some Democratic lawmakers, who say they’re concerned that their counterparts in the General Assembly have their mind made up — and students will be the ones to suffer.

Task force chair Sen. Mike Nemes, a Republican from Shepherdsville, told KyCIR the group has no underlying agenda to break up the district.

“At least if they thought it was the agenda, they picked the wrong guy to chair it,” he said.

At the same time, Nemes said that the committee would support that recommendation if advocates showed through data and research that dividing JCPS would be “best for students.”

We want to know what you think: Should JCPS be dismantled and broken up into smaller districts?

Tell us what you think about the district — the good and the bad.

