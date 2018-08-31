Read The Federal Indictment Alleging Campaign Contribution Conspiracy Against Jerry Lundergan

Former Kentucky Democratic Party chairman Jerry Lundergan and Democratic strategist Dale Emmons have been indicted on federal charges of making illegal campaign contributions and conspiring to cover them up.

Lundergan, 71, is the father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, and a friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Dale Emmons is a Democratic political operative who worked on Lundergan Grimes’ campaign.

In an emailed statement, J. Guthrie True, an attorney representing Lundergan, said the evidence will show that Lundergan is innocent. True pointed out that Lundergan Grimes’ opponent in that race was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“This indictment is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law,” True said. “It is no secret that Mr. Lundergan supported his daughter’s bid for higher public service, but his efforts were always within the law.”

Emmons couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

Read the indictment here.

[documentcloud url="http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4807188-Lundergan-Emmons-Indictment-1.html" responsive=true]