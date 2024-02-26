Dolly Parton Guitar Raffle
Win a guitar designed by and autographed by Dolly Parton herself. She's a big fan of WFPK, and she gave this guitar to us to help raise funds for the station.
The guitar is a Taylor GS Mini-e Special Edition. It's an acoustic guitar with a built-in electric pickup featuring a equalizer and a built-in, digital tuner. It features Dolly's butterfly design, and it includes a sturdy, protective gig-bag.
Every raffle ticket helps us bring more music to more people, on the radio, at LPM.org and at events like Waterfront Wednesday.
You do not need to be present to win. The winner will be contacted with the phone and/or email address listed above.
The drawing will happen on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 3:00pm at Louisville Public Media, 619 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202. You are invited to attend the drawing in-person or watch the drawing live on video on our Facebook page.
Shipping is included to any address in the continental United States. The winner may elect to pickup the prize in-person at our studios.