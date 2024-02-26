Dolly Parton Guitar Raffle

Win a guitar designed by and autographed by Dolly Parton herself. She's a big fan of WFPK, and she gave this guitar to us to help raise funds for the station.

The guitar is a Taylor GS Mini-e Special Edition. It's an acoustic guitar with a built-in electric pickup featuring a equalizer and a built-in, digital tuner. It features Dolly's butterfly design, and it includes a sturdy, protective gig-bag.

Every raffle ticket helps us bring more music to more people, on the radio, at LPM.org and at events like Waterfront Wednesday.