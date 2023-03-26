Win tickets to The Texas Tenors

You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra Pops presenting The Texas Tenors on April 7 at the Kentucky Center.

Three classically-trained, but oh-so-versatile, tenors are champions of the series America's Got Talent! appearing on the hit TV show in 2009 as the TEXAS TENORS. Since then, they have become the highest-selling tenor group and gathered 3 Emmy Awards for their PBS Special.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email.