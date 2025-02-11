A new novel hits on local spots and a stolen Strad

It was a near-miss with a bomb squad in LAX that sparked an idea for a novel with local pastor Dwain Lee. His husband, George Yu, a Louisville-based, award-winning violin maker was headed to a competition in Los Angeles with a pricey violin in tow, when everything that could go wrong... well, did. Dwain recalls saying to George, "This isn't something you live- this is something you read about in a book!" And thus... the idea for Plausible Deception was born.

When a book begins with a walk through Cherokee Park and onto Bardstown Road, I'm hooked. When a book based in Louisville also involves classical music and instruments, I begin to wonder if someone is spying on my algorithm.

Listen to my conversation with Dwain Lee and George Yu about parallel timelines, double-blind violin experiments and CT scans of Strads.