A new novel hits on local spots and a stolen Strad

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
The scroll of a newly crafted violin
George Yu

It was a near-miss with a bomb squad in LAX that sparked an idea for a novel with local pastor Dwain Lee. His husband, George Yu, a Louisville-based, award-winning violin maker was headed to a competition in Los Angeles with a pricey violin in tow, when everything that could go wrong... well, did. Dwain recalls saying to George, "This isn't something you live- this is something you read about in a book!" And thus... the idea for Plausible Deception was born.

When a book begins with a walk through Cherokee Park and onto Bardstown Road, I'm hooked. When a book based in Louisville also involves classical music and instruments, I begin to wonder if someone is spying on my algorithm.

Listen to my conversation with Dwain Lee and George Yu about parallel timelines, double-blind violin experiments and CT scans of Strads.

Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
