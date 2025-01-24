© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A dichotomy of hope and horror: music of the Holocaust

Laura Atkinson
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST
from "Playing for Time," a film about Alma Rose Mahler
from "Playing for Time," a film about Alma Rose Mahler.

As we continue our commemoration of the 80th International Holocaust Remembrance Day on WUOL, listen to my conversation with David Chack, Professor of Holocaust Theatre and Performance at DePaul University in Chicago.

We talk about the ways art and music were experienced in various concentration camps, about how art was a home to both hope and horror, and our duty to not over-romanticize the art that comes from this period. David recalls Alma Rosé Mahler's experience in Auschwitz, among others.

Read more here about the composers we are featuring Monday, January 27th throughout the day on 90.5 WUOL. Each composer was directly impacted by the Holocaust; most were murdered at Auschwitz.

And in case you missed it: The conductor Leo Geyer has spent years reconstructing music fragments left behind in Auschwitz. The project has finally come to fruition, and we can hear these pieces and learn more in the culminating documentary, The Lost Music of Auschwitz.

Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.

