© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Derek Gripper creates 21-string magic on a 6-string guitar

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:08 PM EDT
Guitarist Derek Gripper in all blue, guitar in hands, looking out the window
bandsintown.com

It happens to all of us... you're mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or your social media demon of choice, and the next thing you know you've purchased $150 of artisan glasswear in a hot pink color because it's almost sold out, or a skincare cream for wrinkles you didn't know you were supposed to be worried about... you got influenced. No guilt here, who among us is immune, right??

That's how I ended up with South African guitarist Derek Gripper in our WUOL studios on a Saturday morning. Instagram knows me well, and for the past couple of months I've been seeing advertisements for a classical guitarist who incorporated West African kora music into his repertoire, and I needed to know more.

His journey is a fascinating one. An accomplished classical guitarist but somewhat unsatisfied with the repertoire, Gripper knew there was more out there for him... and he found it in the world of kora music. In our conversation, he detailed this journey, the tenuous process of transcribing music from an oral tradition, and plays works by both J.S. Bach and Malian kora player Toumani Diabate.
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.