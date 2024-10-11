© 2024 Louisville Public Media

NouLou Chamber Players opens new season with serenades

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT
Two string players performing for an audience in a library
NouLou Chamber Players
NouLou Chamber Players

Musical textures delicate and robust will fill the library at Oxmoor Farm on Monday, October 14th at 6:30 p.m., with NouLou Chamber Players' eighth season opener.

Flutist Kathy Karr and harpist Grace Roepke play a serenade of Vincent Persichetti (who wrote a dozen works called "Serenades" for different combinations of instruments), and some of the "nuevo tango" music of Astor Piazzolla.

Nick Finch will conduct a large ensemble of winds and strings in Antonín Dvořák's "Serenade for Winds," a work inspired by Mozart's wind serenades. It was written for a competition where Johannes Brahms sat as an adjudicator, who loved the work, and helped launch the Czech composer's career (who, at the time, was in his late thirties).
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
