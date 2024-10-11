NouLou Chamber Players opens new season with serenades

Musical textures delicate and robust will fill the library at Oxmoor Farm on Monday, October 14th at 6:30 p.m., with NouLou Chamber Players' eighth season opener.

Flutist Kathy Karr and harpist Grace Roepke play a serenade of Vincent Persichetti (who wrote a dozen works called "Serenades" for different combinations of instruments), and some of the "nuevo tango" music of Astor Piazzolla.

Nick Finch will conduct a large ensemble of winds and strings in Antonín Dvořák's "Serenade for Winds," a work inspired by Mozart's wind serenades. It was written for a competition where Johannes Brahms sat as an adjudicator, who loved the work, and helped launch the Czech composer's career (who, at the time, was in his late thirties).