In Tune With... Stephanie Nilles

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Stephanie Nilles, composer, singer/songwriter, pianist

What is your concert day routine?

I don’t perform as much as I used to, and most of my gigs are out on the road, so the day usually consists of lots of time in cars or trains or airports, or if I’m lucky, in a hotel. If I have time, I like to wander around an interesting museum or a library or take a long walk in a park or sit somewhere by some water. I used to be more precious about it, but now it’s more like whatever’s happening is just what’s happening.

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville or KY to hit up following a gig or day of teaching?

My house. It’s my favorite place in town. I really upped my classic cocktail game in 2020 and simultaneously stopped drinking as often, so if I’m gonna have a celebratory something, I’ll probably make it myself. But shoutout to Decade, which these days has a killer happy hour menu (all hail the $10 burger) and is often on my bike ride home if I do happen to leave the house.

What is your "desert island" piece?

Maybe Charles Mingus’ Epitaph. Or Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto. Or the Tchaikovsky piano trio—but then I’d have to have a violinist and a cellist with me, which introduces the idea of who gets eaten first, and that bums me out. Also! There’s this Russ Freeman tune called “Bea’s Flat,” which is just a 12-bar blues that I’ve tried to play many times and failed at spectacularly, so maybe an island marooning would be a good time to really take a proper crack at it…

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

I’d like to hang out with James Booker. I’ve heard endless tales about his entertaining prowess, both amusing and tragic. Or Mary Lou Williams—absolute hero and I bet she had some stories. Or: in college, I remember hearing about how Mitsuko Uchida and Radu Lupu would get together and drink bordeaux and play chess. Or maybe it was bridge. Either way, I’ve always wanted to be a fly on that wall. They used to come play with the Cleveland Orchestra (where I was in school), so I got to see them perform a lot. They’re absolute geniuses and I always got the impression wonderful humans.

What/who are you listening to right now?

According to my devices: Bonny Light Horseman’s new LP, Jackson and the Janks, Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue, Joanne Newsom’s Divers, Walter Ferguson, I just finished a project doing a soundtrack for a German radio drama which kind of turned into a spaghetti western situation, so Ennio Morricone is still heavy in rotation for me. Actually, in general I listen to a lot of film scores, so I revisit John Williams and Hans Zimmer (or his whole operation or whatever) fairly frequently. My sister hipped me to doing my jogging to “math on glass” movie soundtracks. To that end, the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score to The Social Network is excellent and on my phone a lot these days. The Mingus/Dolphy complete Bremen concert. I just revisited Ellington at Newport ‘56 a couple days ago, every moment of which just brings me endless joy. Speaking of Mitsuko Uchida (above), I’ve been listening to her recording of the Mozart A Major Sonata K331, which one of my students is playing. Tortured Poets (over it). Cowboy Carter (not over it). Genesis' Invisible Touch. I consider the works of Genesis/Phil Collins/Steve Winwood to be generally unimpeachable and am usually listening to one of their studio albums. Anyone who "disagrees" is a heartless hipster who was never taught how to use their ears properly and I will happily die on this hill.

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

I’m pretty into astrology, but don’t tell anybody.

Have someone you would like to recommend for In Tune With...? Send Laura an email at latkinson@lpm.org