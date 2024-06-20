© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Listen to the Louisville Orchestra on WUOL starting June 30th

Louisville Public Media
Published June 20, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
The Louisville Orchestra performing in Whitney Hall
Frankie Steele
Louisville Orchestra

Listen to the Louisville Orchestra on the radio and online this summer with 90.5 WUOL! You can hear select concerts on Sundays at 5pm, hosted by Daniel Gilliam, at 90.5 FM, lpm.org, and on the LPM app. Here's the schedule:

June 30: Music by the 2023-2024 Creators Corps, Gabriel Kahane, and John Adams, with guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane

July 7: Béla Bartók’s Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin & Sebastian Chang’s score to the silent film Nosferatu

July 14: JoAnn Falletta guest conducts the music of Richard Strauss, Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy, and John Corigliano’s Clarinet Concerto with soloist Andrea Levine

July 21: Teddy Abrams conducts “Together in Song,” music by Jewish composers and gospel arrangements with the St. Stephen Choir, clarinetist David Krakauer, trombonist Fred Wesley, singer Jason Clayborn, and more

July 28 - August 11: scheduled to be announced

(all schedules subject to change)
Classical
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.