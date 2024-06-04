Chamber music and bourbon find a home again at Oxmoor Farm

The co-founders of the International Chamber Music Festival at Oxmoor Farm stopped by the Performance Studio at Louisville Public Media recently to discuss the third iteration of the festival. Violinist Steven Moeckel and pianist Joanna Goldstein talked about the origins of the festival, the beauty of the Oxmoor Farm library, and, of course, bourbon.

Audiences will be treated to performances of some powerhouse pieces of chamber music, like Franz Schubert's Trout Quintet, and W.A. Mozart's Flute Quartet, and will also hear from contemporary American composers Libby Larsen and Jennifer Higdon.

The festival runs June 6-9, and includes a free children's concert on the morning of June 8th. Chef Joshua Moore of Volare will also present a meal pairing at the final concert and gala dinner. Details and tickets here.