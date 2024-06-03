In Tune With... Rachel Grimes

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Rachel Grimes, composer and pianist (and frequently heard on WUOL!)

What is your concert day routine?

Ideally I have slept well and have a good breakfast and lunch. I check in with other musicians, with the promoter or presenter about final details, load in, sound/light check, might talk to the piano tuner, then set up merch, grab a snack and some fresh air, then dress, and focus on a calm headspace for the music.

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig?

Anywhere with delicious salty snacks and fresh beer or nice cocktails - often that means Proof or someone’s porch.

What is your "desert island" piece?

Debussy’s “Pour Le Piano.”

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

George Gershwin because I would love to hear about his life experience and the “tin pan alley” days, and to ask him how he translated the music from his ears, mind, and hands onto the page.

What/who are you listening to right now?

I just re-visited the ECM release of lovely solo piano pieces by Kate Moore, performed by Saskia Lankhoorn, called “Dances and Canons."

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

Gardening of all kinds.

