Derby City Chamber Music Festival goes in for a third round

One of the several music festivals coming up this spring/summer (as compiled by Laura Atkinson here) is the Derby City Chamber Music Festival, now in its third year and directed by Nick Finch (also principal cellist of the Louisville Orchestra). These three concerts over the course of a week will include pianist William Wolfram, harpist Rosanna Moore players from the Louisville Orchestra, members of the Dover, Escher, and Ehnes String Quartets, among other nationally-recognized ensembles.

Some of the big works on the festival this year include Alberto Ginastera's "Variaciones Concertantes," Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," Johannes Brahms' String Sextet No. 2, and Franz Schubert's "Trout" Quintet.

All the concerts are at Second Presbyterian Church and are free with a suggested donation. Reservations are encouraged.