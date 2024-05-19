© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Derby City Chamber Music Festival goes in for a third round

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published May 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ensemble of strings and piano performing in a church
Derby City Chamber Music Festival

One of the several music festivals coming up this spring/summer (as compiled by Laura Atkinson here) is the Derby City Chamber Music Festival, now in its third year and directed by Nick Finch (also principal cellist of the Louisville Orchestra). These three concerts over the course of a week will include pianist William Wolfram, harpist Rosanna Moore players from the Louisville Orchestra, members of the Dover, Escher, and Ehnes String Quartets, among other nationally-recognized ensembles.

Some of the big works on the festival this year include Alberto Ginastera's "Variaciones Concertantes," Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," Johannes Brahms' String Sextet No. 2, and Franz Schubert's "Trout" Quintet.

All the concerts are at Second Presbyterian Church and are free with a suggested donation. Reservations are encouraged.

Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
