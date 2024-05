Classical music festivals for Summer 2024

There are lots of opportunites to catch performances in and around Louisville this summer. Here are a few for your Summer 2024 Bucket List!

Cincinnati May Festival

Cincinnati, OH (100 miles, 1hr40 drive)

May 17-25, 2024

https://mayfestival.com/concerts-and-events/buy-tickets/

Derby City Chamber Music Festival

Second Presbyterian Church; Louisville, KY

May 21-28, 2024

https://derbycitychamberfest.org/concerts/

Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass

Shaker Village, KY (75 miles, 1hr25 drive)

May 24-26, 2024

https://shakervillageky.org/events/chamber-music-festival/

Indianapolis Early Music Festival

Indianapolis, IN (115 miles, 2hr drive)

June 2-July 14, 2024

https://www.indyearlymusic.org/events-2024

Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Series

Locust Grove; Louisville, KY

June 2, 2024

https://locust-grove-museum-store.myshopify.com/products/summer-concert-tbd

International Chamber Music Festival at Oxmoor Farm

Oxmoor Farm; Louisville, KY

June 6-9, 2024

www.oxmoorfarm.org/international-chamber-music-festival/

Grant Park Music Festival

Chicago, IL (300 miles, 4hr30 drive)

June 12- August 17, 2024

https://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com/music/2024-season-1

ChamberFest Brown County

Nashville, IN (85 miles, 1hr30 drive)

August 18-24, 2024

https://www.chamberfestbrowncounty.com/calendar

Ravinia Festival

Chicago, IL (300 miles, 4hr30 drive)

June 7- Sept. 15, 2024

www.ravinia.org/calendar/