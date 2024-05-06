© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LCO's Gabe Lefkowitz on telling important stories in their season finale spectacular

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:14 PM EDT
photo courtesy of the Louisville Civic Orchestra

Last Wednesday, I sat down with Gabe Lefkowitz about the Louisville Civic Orchestra's season finale. I couldn't contain my excitement as we discussed representation in the orchestral space, a side of astrology with Gustav Holst, involving touring and local musicians alike, and "Brother Yasuke: The True Story of the Afro-Samurai." This season finale is bringing some much-needed perspective to Louisville music as well as an electrifying genre fusion. Read more about W4RP here and Brother Yasuke via the Times here.

The season finale spectacular is ONE NIGHT ONLY and completely free! THIS Wednesday, May 8 at 7pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theatre. Find out more about the Louisville Civic Orchestra at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

Find the full transcript of this conversation here
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
