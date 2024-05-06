© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Celebrate Mother's Day In The World of Classical Music

Published May 6, 2024
Laura Atkinson
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:30 AM EDT

Join WUOL this Sunday for a chance to share in the unique experience of being a mother while being a musician. Tune in throughout the day for audio postcards from working musician moms, sharing how this life can be glamorous, exciting, and also beautifully messy. Hosted by Laura Atkinson, these artists share their wishes for their children, for the music industry, and for the mothers who will follow in their footsteps. Hourly, beginning at 1pm on Mother's Day.

Hear from:

  • Ashley Hall Tighe - trumpet soloist and member of Canadian Brass
  • Lina Gonzales Granados - conductor
  • Paola Prestini - composer
  • Rebecca Feldhaus Adams - singer, WFPL News Director
  • Cecilia Huerta Lauf - cellist, Louisville Orchestra
  • Colleen Wheelahan-Phelps - percussionist, singer, WUOL Music Director
  • Joelle Harvey - soprano
  • Kathleen Karr - flutist, Louisville Orchestra
