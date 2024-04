With the 150th Kentucky Derby coming this Saturday, WUOL is going to celebrate with three hours of music from the year of the first run for the roses. Tune in at 9am on Derby Day for musical works that premiered in 1875, including Bizet's opera Carmen, Grieg's incidental music for Peer Gynt and more.

Preview one of the works that will actually have its first WUOL airing that day. Ballet Egyptienne by Alexandre Luigini.