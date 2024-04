90.5 WUOL is proud to present the Louisville Orchestra live from Whitney Hall on April 18th at 8pm to celebrate Teddy Abrams' tenth season. Abrams will conduct the orchestra, choirs from the community, and soloists Marquita Richardson, Tammy Mumford, Nathan Farrington, and Evan Hughes, in Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

Daniel Gilliam will host the concert. You can listen on your radio, at lpm.org, and on the LPM app.