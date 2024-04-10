Daniel Gilliam premieres a new work with NouLou Chamber Players
Daniel Gilliam takes a turn sitting behind the guest mic to talk about his work as a composer. On Monday, April 15th, he has a new piece premiering with the NouLou Chamber Players called Suite for Ten Instruments.
In this discussion, Daniel talks through the rare opportunity of getting to compose for friends, of finding inspiration in nature, and the (unexpected) similiarties between the early days of classical music and punk in Louisville.