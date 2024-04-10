© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Daniel Gilliam premieres a new work with NouLou Chamber Players

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

Daniel Gilliam takes a turn sitting behind the guest mic to talk about his work as a composer. On Monday, April 15th, he has a new piece premiering with the NouLou Chamber Players called Suite for Ten Instruments.

In this discussion, Daniel talks through the rare opportunity of getting to compose for friends, of finding inspiration in nature, and the (unexpected) similiarties between the early days of classical music and punk in Louisville.

Tags
Classical Top Stories
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content