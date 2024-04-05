In Tune With... Dave Christopher Jr.

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Dave Christopher Jr., program director for the Music Academy at AMPED, an organization with a mission to empower youth from Black and Brown communities through music education.

What is your concert (or big teaching) day routine?

I drink plenty of water, make a strong to-do list, and listen to a relaxing podcast. I also make sure that I eat something that will make me feel good.

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig, concert, day of teaching, etc.?

21st in Germantown because they got some of the best smoked wings in the city and just generally good energy from the people and staff there.

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

Vince Staples because I have so many questions about his new show on Netflix. He is just brilliant and naturally funny.

What/who are you listening to right now?

Otez (Ode to Otez), Allen Vice (allen abbot:WORLD INVASION), A.D Kindle (tha GREAT bambino), ScHoolboy Q (Blue Lips), and LaRussell (Rent Due).

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with music?

Sublimating merchandise like socks and tote bags with my sublimation press.

Have someone you would like to recommend for In Tune With...? Send Laura an email at latkinson@lpm.org