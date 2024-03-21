© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Eric Whitacre conducts Mozart's Requiem in Louisville this weekend

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Composer Eric Whitacre in the WUOL music library posing with a CD
WUOL
Eric Whitacre

The Louisville Orchestra's concerts this weekend will feature the choral music of Eric Whitacre and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with the latter's iconic Requiem, and with the former conducting the whole show. Whitacre is in Louisville to present his music, including the oft-performed Lux Aurumque; and selections from "The Secret Veil," a tribute to Julie Silvestri, the late wife of the poet Charles Anthony Silvestri, a close friend and frequent provider of texts for Whitacre's music.

In this conversation, Whitacre talks about his lifelong love for Mozart's Requiem, how it got him into singing and writing choral music, and his friendship and bond with Tony Silvestri.

Whitacre conducts the Louisville Orchestra and Louisville Chamber Choir on Friday (Ogle Center) and Saturday (Whitney Hall) at 7:30pm. I'll have a conversation with Whitacre on stage at Whitney Hall at 6:15pm.
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical.
