Young artist competition has returned in 2024 - with a twist

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST

90.5 WUOL's Young Artist Competition was a chance for young classical musicians to show their virtuosity on their instrument, be heard by industry professionals, and walk away with a studio-grade recording of their work.

The 2024 Young Artist Showcase is that — and more! We've partnered with our sister station, 91.9 WFPK to expand the accepted genres AND offer more opportunities for finalists. Applications are open NOW and close at 11:59pm on Friday, March 22.

We're offering the studio recording opportunity for round 2 finalists, grant opportunities to be used for lessons or gear, and Showcase finalists will have the opportunity to perform at an LPM event like WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday or WUOL's New Lens (depending on their division)

For general information and entry, visit the Young Artist Showcase page.
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
