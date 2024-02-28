NouLou Chamber Players perform music of youth and of experience

In a concert of contrasts, NouLou Chamber Players will present music from the early life of Felix Mendelssohn. and one of the last works of Richard Strauss. The latter's "Four Last Songs," was some of the last music written by the octogenarian composer of the operas "Rosenkavalier" and "Salome." Emily Albrink will sing, with Gabe Lefkowitz conducting a chamber orchestra version.

Felix Mendelssohn's Octet (for strings), written at the ripe age of 16, is a chamber work by definition, but grand and orchestral in character. The composer even wrote in the score that the musicians should play this "in the style of a symphony." Also on the program is Aaron Copland's "As It Fell Upon a Day," written while he was working with Nadia Boulanger.

In this conversation we'll hear from Gabe Lefkowitz, who is conducting the Strauss, and co-founder of NouLou, Cecilia Huerta-Lauf.

The concert is March 4th at 6:30pm at Oxmoor Farm.