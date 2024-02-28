© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

NouLou Chamber Players perform music of youth and of experience

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST
Gabe Lefkowitz in a suit holds a conducting baton; Emily Albrink soprano wearing a yellow shirt
Gabe Lefkowitz & Emily Albrink

In a concert of contrasts, NouLou Chamber Players will present music from the early life of Felix Mendelssohn. and one of the last works of Richard Strauss. The latter's "Four Last Songs," was some of the last music written by the octogenarian composer of the operas "Rosenkavalier" and "Salome." Emily Albrink will sing, with Gabe Lefkowitz conducting a chamber orchestra version.

Felix Mendelssohn's Octet (for strings), written at the ripe age of 16, is a chamber work by definition, but grand and orchestral in character. The composer even wrote in the score that the musicians should play this "in the style of a symphony." Also on the program is Aaron Copland's "As It Fell Upon a Day," written while he was working with Nadia Boulanger.

In this conversation we'll hear from Gabe Lefkowitz, who is conducting the Strauss, and co-founder of NouLou, Cecilia Huerta-Lauf.

The concert is March 4th at 6:30pm at Oxmoor Farm.
Tags
Classical Top Stories
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam