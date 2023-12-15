© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Some specials on WUOL for your Christmas festivities

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
Musical ensemble Imani Winds posing with their instruments, from left to right: french horn, bassoon, flute, oboe, and clarinet
Imani Winds

Stay warm and by the radio (or smart phone, or smart speaker) with specials to celebrate Christmas on 90.5 WUOL. We have annual favorites, like A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, and some new sounds from Imani Winds and St. Olaf. Here's the schedule:

December 22, 10pm: The Ballad of the Brown King by Margaret Bonds, hosted by scholar Dr. Louise Toppin, a performance by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra and soloists.

December 23, 10pm: St. Olaf Christmas Festival, one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations, hosted by Valerie Kahler

Christmas Eve, 9am: Carols as Home with the Imani Winds, features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz.

Christmas Eve, 10am: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, the annual, live broadcast from the 500-year old King's College hosted by Michael Barone.

Christmas Day, 8am: Welcome Christmas! hosted by John Birge, with VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Christmas Day, noon: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (repeat)

December 26, 10pm: Ancient Carols, hosted and produced by WUOL host Laura Atkinson, we journey through the story of Jesus' birth with music from the 12th, 15th, and 16th centuries.
Tags
Classical Holiday
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.