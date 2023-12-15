Some specials on WUOL for your Christmas festivities
Stay warm and by the radio (or smart phone, or smart speaker) with specials to celebrate Christmas on 90.5 WUOL. We have annual favorites, like A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, and some new sounds from Imani Winds and St. Olaf. Here's the schedule:
December 22, 10pm: The Ballad of the Brown King by Margaret Bonds, hosted by scholar Dr. Louise Toppin, a performance by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra and soloists.
December 23, 10pm: St. Olaf Christmas Festival, one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations, hosted by Valerie Kahler
Christmas Eve, 9am: Carols as Home with the Imani Winds, features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz.
Christmas Eve, 10am: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, the annual, live broadcast from the 500-year old King's College hosted by Michael Barone.
Christmas Day, 8am: Welcome Christmas! hosted by John Birge, with VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.
Christmas Day, noon: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (repeat)
December 26, 10pm: Ancient Carols, hosted and produced by WUOL host Laura Atkinson, we journey through the story of Jesus' birth with music from the 12th, 15th, and 16th centuries.