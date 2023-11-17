Behind the Playlist with Conductor Kellen Gray

Conductor Kellen Gray has released his second volume of his African American Voices series. This time he leads the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in works by Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, Ulysses Kay, and Margaret Bonds. In this look Behind the Playlist, Gray discusses the unique qualities that each of these composers bring to their work, and just how much more we might be missing. Plus, why expanding the repertoire involves so much more than programming.

Listen to the interview above, and preview the album below.