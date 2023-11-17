© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Behind the Playlist with Conductor Kellen Gray

Louisville Public Media | By Colleen Phelps
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST
conductor Kellen Gray, African American man in a purple shirt with baton
conductor Kellen Gray

Conductor Kellen Gray has released his second volume of his African American Voices series. This time he leads the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in works by Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, Ulysses Kay, and Margaret Bonds. In this look Behind the Playlist, Gray discusses the unique qualities that each of these composers bring to their work, and just how much more we might be missing. Plus, why expanding the repertoire involves so much more than programming.

Listen to the interview above, and preview the album below.

Classical
Colleen Phelps
Colleen is the Music Director and host for LPM Classical. Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.
See stories by Colleen Phelps

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.