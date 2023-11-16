© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

JoAnn Falletta, a recording maverick, guest conducts the LO

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
Conductor JoAnn Falletta leading an orchestra and holding a baton
David A. Beloff
JoAnn Falletta

With over 100 recordings to her credit (and several Grammys among those), JoAnn Falletta may be the most recorded American conductors, but it's not just the volume of her output — it's the uniqueness of it. Her catalog is a mix of almost-forgotten composers like Marcel Tyberg, to commissioning new works through the Built in Buffalo series (recorded with the Buffalo Philharmonic). Before getting to the topic of Louisville Orchestra concert's she's here to guest conduct, I had to know more about her passion for recording.

Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.