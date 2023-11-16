JoAnn Falletta, a recording maverick, guest conducts the LO

With over 100 recordings to her credit (and several Grammys among those), JoAnn Falletta may be the most recorded American conductors, but it's not just the volume of her output — it's the uniqueness of it. Her catalog is a mix of almost-forgotten composers like Marcel Tyberg, to commissioning new works through the Built in Buffalo series (recorded with the Buffalo Philharmonic). Before getting to the topic of Louisville Orchestra concert's she's here to guest conduct, I had to know more about her passion for recording.