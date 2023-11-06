In Tune With... Cecilia Huerta-Lauf

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Dr. Cecilia Huerta-Lauf, Director & Co-founder of NouLou Chamber Players

What is your concert day routine?

Do a fun activity with my three children Maria (6), Michael (4), and Lydia (2.5) and my husband Adrian; warm-up/practice, have a light dinner, get dressed and head over to the venue. My favorite part is trying different makeup palettes, jewelry and clothes because it keeps the concert energized for me, keeping in my mind that for someone in that audience this is a very special day so why shouldn't I also feel that way.

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig, concert, day of teaching, etc.?

1020 Brewery or relaxing with a good drink on my deck at home.

What is your "desert island" piece?

Mahler Symphony 4

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

Tough one because it shuffles depending on what I'm listening to and working on at the moment, so right now I would say Bernstein or Beethoven just so I could ask geeky questions and they could be a lot of fun to hang out with after an exhilarating concert.

What/who are you listening to right now?

I'm a big fan of musicals so Camelot & Hamilton are in rotation right now but I also enjoy a mix of '90s/early '20s pop and jazz ballads.

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

Cooking Mexican & Italian cuisines!

