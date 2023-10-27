WUOL is your destination for Halloween music

Halloween is a great day for classical music, which has a rich repertoire of the macabre.

This Tuesday tune in starting at 11am for an entire day of spooky favorites. Flicks at 4 with Kiana Del will fill the entire hour with cinematic fright, and you'll be chilled by Rachmaninoff's The Bells in Voices Carry at 7 with Laura Atkinson. Plus Dracula, Frankenstein, many ghosts, and even a Conga Line in Hell.

The on-air playlist is appropriate for all-ages who enjoy a little Halloween fun. If you're up for something that's too scary for radio, check out this extended playlist of musical malevolence. Perfect for your jack-o-lantern lit front porch.