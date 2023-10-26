Breathing life into the undead- Sebastian Chang's new score for Nosferatu

What's scarier... a vampire roaming the earth or completing an entire new film score in a matter of months? Composer Sebastian Chang faced both of those fears head on when he was commissioned to write an original work for the iconic silent movie, Nosferatu. Hear his process for composing for film, how his long relationship with the Louisville Orchestra shaped the score, and what to listen for in this world premiere, just in time for Halloween.

Catch the performance with the LO at the Coffee Concert on Friday, Oct. 27 at 11am or Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30pm.