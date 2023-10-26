© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Breathing life into the undead- Sebastian Chang's new score for Nosferatu

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published October 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
Black-and-white image of Nosferatu, bald, with sharp teeth and claws
Nosferatu (1922)

The wild ride of composing a new score for an iconic horror flick

What's scarier... a vampire roaming the earth or completing an entire new film score in a matter of months? Composer Sebastian Chang faced both of those fears head on when he was commissioned to write an original work for the iconic silent movie, Nosferatu. Hear his process for composing for film, how his long relationship with the Louisville Orchestra shaped the score, and what to listen for in this world premiere, just in time for Halloween.

Catch the performance with the LO at the Coffee Concert on Friday, Oct. 27 at 11am or Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30pm.

Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.