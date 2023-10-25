Let's dance! Gabe Lefkowitz and the Louisville Civic Orchestra

I sat down with Gabe Lefkowitz, artistic director and conductor of the Louisville Civic Orchestra. We talked music made for dance, their upcoming concert, the importance of community, balancing tradition with progress, and making the Classical world more accessible — one civic orchestra at a time.

The Louisville Civic Orchestra will present Symphonic Dances featuring the music of Lecuona, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Offenbach, and Rachmaninoff this Saturday, October 28 at 3pm at Springdale Presbyterian Church. Find details, more information, and their concert calendar at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

For a full transcription of this interview, click here.