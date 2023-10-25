© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Let's dance! Gabe Lefkowitz and the Louisville Civic Orchestra

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published October 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

I sat down with Gabe Lefkowitz, artistic director and conductor of the Louisville Civic Orchestra. We talked music made for dance, their upcoming concert, the importance of community, balancing tradition with progress, and making the Classical world more accessible — one civic orchestra at a time.

The Louisville Civic Orchestra will present Symphonic Dances featuring the music of Lecuona, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Offenbach, and Rachmaninoff this Saturday, October 28 at 3pm at Springdale Presbyterian Church. Find details, more information, and their concert calendar at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

For a full transcription of this interview, click here.

Classical
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
