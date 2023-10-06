Behind the Playlist with Conductor Simone Menezes

Originally written as a Hollywood soundtrack, Heitor Villa-Lobos's epic musical portrayal of the Amazon almost never went past the manuscript. It has a new recording thanks to enterprising conductor Simone Menezes, who also invited inspiration from legendary photojournalist Sebastião Salgado.

1 of 2 — © Sebastião Salgado Sebastião Salgado / Alpha Classics 2 of 2 — Amazônia_4 (c) Sebastião Salgado.jpg Sebastião Salgado / Alpha Classics

In this interview, hear about bringing the work back to life, as well as what other parts of the world Menezes would set to music.