Behind the Playlist with Conductor Simone Menezes

Louisville Public Media | By Colleen Phelps
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT
conductor Simone Menezes, sitting with hands folded
Daniela Cerasoli
/
courtesy Simone Menezes
conductor Simone Menezes

Originally written as a Hollywood soundtrack, Heitor Villa-Lobos's epic musical portrayal of the Amazon almost never went past the manuscript. It has a new recording thanks to enterprising conductor Simone Menezes, who also invited inspiration from legendary photojournalist Sebastião Salgado.

woman from Amazon
1 of 2  — © Sebastião Salgado
Sebastião Salgado / Alpha Classics
rain over the Amazon
2 of 2  — Amazônia_4 (c) Sebastião Salgado.jpg
Sebastião Salgado / Alpha Classics

In this interview, hear about bringing the work back to life, as well as what other parts of the world Menezes would set to music.

Classical
Colleen Phelps
Colleen is the Music Director and host for LPM Classical. Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.
