Behind the Playlist with violinists Rachel Barton Pine and Earl Maneein

Louisville Public Media | By Colleen Phelps
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT
Rachel Barton Pine in black lace dress, recumbent with violin in hand
Lisa Marie Mazzucco
/
Rachel Barton Pine
violinist Rachel Barton Pine

Rachel Barton Pine is at home in both classical music and heavy metal, and her newest album shows that off. Violinist/composer Earl Maneein was up for the task of writing a concerto for Barton Pine to perform with a challenging and intense solo part - so difficult in fact that Maneein apologized during the interview (with a smile). Maneein's new work is paired with a concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich, and the combo creates an intensity that will leave you breathless.

Classical
Colleen Phelps
Colleen is the Music Director and host for LPM Classical. Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.
See stories by Colleen Phelps

