Behind the Playlist with violinists Rachel Barton Pine and Earl Maneein
Rachel Barton Pine is at home in both classical music and heavy metal, and her newest album shows that off. Violinist/composer Earl Maneein was up for the task of writing a concerto for Barton Pine to perform with a challenging and intense solo part - so difficult in fact that Maneein apologized during the interview (with a smile). Maneein's new work is paired with a concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich, and the combo creates an intensity that will leave you breathless.